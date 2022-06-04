Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen denies report that she pushed for a smaller COVID-19 relief package

06/04/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a U.S. House Committee on Financial Services hearing on the Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said she never pushed for cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, rebutting a media report in which a biographer was quoted as saying she favored scaling it back to avoid inflation.

"I never urged adoption of a smaller American Rescue Plan package, and I believe that ARP played a central role in driving strong growth throughout 2021 and afterwards," Yellen said in a rare response to a media report.

The White House issued a statement of its own, arguing that the American Rescue Plan helped engineer a strong U.S. recovery and that higher food and energy prices were not the result of the stimulus package.

Yellen is expected to face tough questions about inflation during two congressional hearings next week. Lawmakers will also likely ask about her admission last week that she was "wrong" in the past about the path inflation would take, citing unexpected shocks such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bloomberg on Friday quoted an advance copy of a biography on Yellen, written by journalist Owen Ullmann, who said that her concern about inflation was why Yellen pushed officials - without success - to reduce the size of the stimulus package by a third before Congress passed the program.

The book is due out on Sept. 27.

Congress passed the American Rescue Plan a year ago and it was signed into law a year ago, marking a signature achievement of Biden's first year in office.

In her statement on Saturday, Yellen said that high inflation was now the Biden administration's top economic priority.

"We are committed to addressing it (inflation) by respecting the independence of the Federal Reserve and giving them the space to act," Yellen said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:48pHundreds in Taiwan gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary
RE
05:40pGilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in late-stage trial
RE
05:25pYellen denies report that she pushed for a smaller COVID-19 relief package
RE
04:54pBidens safe after private plane enters airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
RE
04:13pBidens safe after private plane enters airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
RE
04:07pElon musk says working on tesla north american service. goal is…
RE
04:06pElon musk says tesla's total headcount will increase, but salari…
RE
03:59pELON MUSK : Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE
03:54pPakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5% amid fiscal consolidation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' momen..
2Congo auditor says $400 million went missing from state mining company
3Austria releases part of oil reserves after incident at refinery
4Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide
5Elon Musk Says Working On Tesla North American Service. Goal Is 2/3 Of ..

HOT NEWS