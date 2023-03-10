Yellen expressed confidence in regulators after meeting on SVB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with officials from the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday to discuss Silicon Valley Bank developments, according to a statement from Treasury. Yellen expressed "full confidence in banking regulators to take appropriate actions in response and noted that the banking system remains resilient and regulators have effective tools to address this type of event."

(Reporting By Paul Grant)