WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday extended the deadline for raising the federal debt limit, saying the government could default on its debt as early as June 5 without increasing the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Yellen had previously put that date as in early June, or potentially as early as June 1. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Ismail Shakil)