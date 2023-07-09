STORY: Yellen, who departs Beijing on Sunday, told a press conference the United States and China have significant disagreements and they must be communicated "clearly and directly."

She also stressed the U.S. is not seeking to decouple from China, saying, "There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and on the other hand, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security actions."

Yellen's visit has also included talks with climate finance experts, women economists and senior officials including Premier Li Qiang. Both sides have downplayed expectations for breakthroughs during the talks, while hailing the opportunity for face-to-face diplomacy.