Yellen meets Japan's top central banker amid growing global economic challenges

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen met with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on
Tuesday, the Treasury Department said, as both countries grapple
with mounting economic challenges exacerbated by Russia's war in
Ukraine.
Yellen will meet later on Tuesday with Japanese Finance
Minister Shunichi Suzuki, where the two will likely touch on
currencies, a Japanese official said.
The meetings come as the yen is trading at 24-year lows to
the dollar, weighing on Japan's fragile economy by inflating the
cost of importing fuel and raw material.
A senior Treasury official said Yellen's conversations would
include her assessment of the U.S. and global economies, as well
as U.S. efforts to shore up supply chains and combat inflation.
In that context, the officials would also discuss divergent
monetary policy trends in the United States and Japan, and their
likely implications, the official said.
Yellen, former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, would not
speak for the Fed, but would describe the U.S. central bank's
actions to raise interest rates to combat inflation, now running
at 40-year highs, the official added.
Last week's better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased some
worries about an imminent recession but also bolstered the case
for the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking rates,
threatening more turbulence for asset prices this year.
Rate futures contracts now reflect a base-case view that the
Fed's policy rate will be in the 3.5%-3.75% range by year end,
higher than Fed policymakers themselves predicted three weeks
ago.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile is expected to raise its
inflation forecast but maintain ultra-low interest rates at this
month's policy meeting, sources say.
