Yellen met with officials from Saudi, Australia, South Africa, Singapore

During the meetings, Yellen condemned Russia's "unprovoked war against Ukraine, which has caused global spillovers in food, energy, and other commodities," and encouraged countries to back a price cap on Russian oil in order to restrict the flow of revenue to its military, Treasury said.

She also underscored the importance of taking action at the G20 to address the global food security crisis, it added.

Yellen met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers, South Africa's Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Treasury said.

She also met for dinner with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a Treasury official said.

