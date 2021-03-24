Yellen now open to U.S. bank dividend payouts, stock buybacks

March 24 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on
Wednesday said U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to
pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that
reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the
recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Yellen made her comments in a second day of testimony in
Congress alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The
hearings are part of a quarterly coronavirus aid update they are
required to make.
Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if
she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen
said she was previously opposed but financial institutions look
healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the
rules, to make returns to shareholders."
Yellen and Powell, in prepared remarks that mirrored those
delivered on Tuesday before the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee, offered an optimistic outlook for
the economy, fueled by expectations for continued progress
against the pandemic due to vaccine rollouts and another $1.9
trillion of federal relief spending just getting underway.
"It is going to be a very, very strong year in the most
likely case," Powell said in response to a senator's question on
the economic outlook.
The U.S. economic recovery is evolving faster than expected,
but still faces risks from the pandemic on one side and
potential inflation on the other as massive fiscal support rolls
through the system.
The federal response to the crisis, including spending of
about $5 trillion and considerable support from the U.S. central
bank, set the stage for a rebound now taking hold as the
COVID-19 vaccination program gains momentum and pandemic
restrictions are lifted.
However, it remains unclear how quickly millions of
still-unemployed workers will find their way back to jobs,
whether the Fed can keep markets on an even keel amid rising
prices and bond yields, and if initial progress against the
pandemic can be sustained.
FOREIGN ASSISTANCE
Yellen, as she was on Tuesday, was pressed by Republicans on
her support for an allocation of International Monetary Fund's
emergency reserves to help poorer countries hard hit by the
pandemic avoid having to slash spending.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday
she would present the IMF's executive board with a formal
proposal for a possible $650 billion expansion of the Fund's
Special Drawing Rights by June. The Biden
administration has backed such a move.
While supporters say the plan will prevent a widening of
global economic disparities, Republicans contend it will do
little to help the neediest countries, while handing free
reserves to China, Russia, Iran and others seen as U.S.
adversaries.
Several of the lawmakers also expressed concerns the
expansion would lead to new burdens for U.S. taxpayers,
prompting a testy exchange between Yellen and Republican Senator
John Kennedy of Louisiana.
Kennedy charged that the SDR plan would require Treasury to
issue $180 billion in new debt to provide dollars to countries
that convert their SDRs to underlying currencies. SDRs, the
IMF's unit of exchange, are based on a basket of currencies
including U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Japanese yen and
Chinese yuan.
Yellen refuted this idea, saying there would be no net cost
to taxpayers and that interest on any Treasuries issued would be
offset by interest earned on the SDR holdings.
"I rest my case!" Kennedy said.
Yellen retorted: "There is no money to be paid back. It
doesn't matter. The interest that we earn on any excess SDR
holdings offsets the cost of issuing Treasuries and it's
essentially a wash."
"No disrespect, but I think you're wrong. I think we're
going to have to borrow all the $180 billion of this," Kennedy
shot back.
"I don't know where you got a number like that from," Yellen
replied.
CLIMATE CONCERNS
The Biden administration's embrace of a climate policy that
encourages investments in low- or no-carbon activities was also
at issue again, with Republicans voicing concerns the Treasury
and Fed may start actively discouraging banks from providing
financing to legacy energy companies.
Kennedy, who represents one of the country's top
energy-producing states, told Powell it worried him that central
banks elsewhere were tailoring their monetary policy to take
account of "fiscal" issues like carbon footprints or housing
prices.
"Some people are going to beat on you, Mr. Chairman, like
you stole Christmas to get involved in social policy in the
guise of economic policy. And for the long-term health of the
Federal Reserve, you need to resist that," the senator said.
Powell, mild-mannered as usual, agreed.
"Getting off of our home base and straying from our mandate
is something that will put independence at risk over the long
term," Powell said. "If we are going to be playing on every
issue then the case for our independence weakens."
(Writing by Dan Burns and David Lawder
