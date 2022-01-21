Yellen rebrands Biden economic agenda as 'modern supply side economics'

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen on Friday rebranded the Biden administration's economic
agenda as "modern supply side economics" that seeks more labor
supply, better infrastructure, education and research to boost
potential U.S. growth and ease inflationary pressures.
In remarks to a World Economic Forum virtual session, Yellen
said she sees the new strategy as superior to the traditional
definition of supply side economics championed by Republicans,
which prioritized tax cuts and aggressive deregulation.
"Our new approach is far more promising than the old supply
side economics, which I see as having been a failed strategy for
increasing growth," Yellen said. "Significant tax cuts on
capital have not achieved their promised gains. And deregulation
has a similarly poor track record in general and with respect to
environmental policies — especially so with respect to curbing
CO2 emissions."
The shift in strategy and nomenclature emphasizes the
administration's efforts to expand the U.S. workforce and
increase productivity, forces that could help quell inflationary
pressures while supporting a stronger growth rate.
The shift comes as the Biden administration seeks to
persuade Americans and moderate Democrats in Congress to support
a pared-back version of its "Build Back Better" social spending
and climate investment plan, which stalled in December.
Yellen identified two years of universal early childhood
education and an expanded earned income tax credit as "core"
components of the plan going forward.
The administration is trying to blunt the political fallout
from high inflation last year that hit 7% amid labor, housing
and goods shortages, the biggest annual increase in nearly 40
years https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-strongly-december-2022-01-12,
and counter claims that further spending would fuel further
inflation.
"Modern supply side economics seeks to spur economic growth
by both boosting labor supply and raising productivity, while
reducing inequality and environmental damage," Yellen said.
"Essentially, we aren’t just focused on achieving a high topline
growth number that is unsustainable — we are instead aiming for
growth that is inclusive and green."
She said potential GDP growth in the United States has been
constrained by a declining workforce, while productivity growth
has been hurt by underinvestment in public infrastructure and
education.
Yellen said inadequate paid leave and high child care costs
have kept many people out of the workforce, which could be
remedied by the administration's proposed two years of universal
early childhood education and expanded child and elder care
spending.
