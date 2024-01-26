STORY: Two days after Trump tightened his grip on the Republican 2024 presidential nomination with a comfortable victory in the New Hampshire nominating contest, Yellen traveled to Chicago to try to turn the tide on low voter approval ratings for Biden's handling of the economy, declaring that incomes were now outpacing subsiding inflation.

She said the major components of "Bidenomics" - a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a $52 billion investment in semiconductors and research, and a $430 billion clean energy and healthcare law - were aimed at enabling the middle class to drive the economy again.

Yellen said Trump's major economic policy was a 2017 Republican-backed tax cut package that increased the U.S. deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years and prioritized tax cuts for corporations and top earners. Trump's tax cuts for individuals expire in 2025, and Yellen said Biden would seek to use a tax code revamp next year to make wealthy people and corporations pay more, keeping an "ironclad commitment" not to increase taxes on those earning under $400,000 annually.