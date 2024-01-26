She said the major components of "Bidenomics" - a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a $52 billion investment in semiconductors and research, and a $430 billion clean energy and healthcare law - were aimed at enabling the middle class to drive the economy again.
Yellen said Trump's major economic policy was a 2017 Republican-backed tax cut package that increased the U.S. deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years and prioritized tax cuts for corporations and top earners. Trump's tax cuts for individuals expire in 2025, and Yellen said Biden would seek to use a tax code revamp next year to make wealthy people and corporations pay more, keeping an "ironclad commitment" not to increase taxes on those earning under $400,000 annually.