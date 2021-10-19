Yellen says Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen said on Tuesday she welcomed a revised proposal from
congressional Democrats to raise a bank account tax reporting
threshold to $10,000 in annual transactions from a proposed $600
level, with an exemption for wage earners.
The change was made after major opposition https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-banking-lobby-groups-oppose-proposed-tax-reporting-law-2021-09-17
from banking and other lobbying groups who charged that initial
proposal would raise financial privacy concerns by requiring
financial firms to track and submit to the Internal Revenue
Service data on aggregate inflows and outflows from every bank
account above a minimum threshold of $600 a year.
The Treasury has argued that the proposal, part of President
Joe Biden's massive "reconciliation" social spending and tax
hike package, would not track individual transactions but was
aimed at making it harder for wealthy Americans to hide sources
of income from taxation, allowing the IRS to target them for
audits.
The Treasury estimates that the cost of tax evasion among
the top 1% of taxpayers exceeds $160 billion annually, part of a
"tax gap" between taxes owed and those collected estimated at
more than $7 trillion over a decade.
"Today’s new proposal reflects the Administration’s strong
belief that we should zero in on those at the top of the income
scale who don’t pay the taxes they owe, while protecting
American workers by setting the bank account threshold at
$10,000 and providing an exemption for wage earners like
teachers and firefighters," Yellen said in a statement.
In a new statement on tax compliance proposals https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0415,
the Treasury said financial accounts with money flowing in and
out that totals less than $10,000 annually are not subject to
any additional reporting.
"Further, when computing this threshold, the new, tailored
proposal carves out wage and salary earners and federal program
beneficiaries, such that only those accruing other forms of
income in opaque ways are a part of the reporting regime," the
Treasury said.
The department also said that financial services firms could
report the total aggregate inflows and outflows from accounts
rounded to the nearest $1,000 to further protect data privacy.
Yellen said she would continue to work with leaders in
Congress to enact the IRS financial reporting requirement.
Spokespersons for House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Richard Neal and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden
could not immediately be reached for comment on the revised
proposal.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Andrea Ricci)