Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen says Fed, Biden administration will take steps to control inflation

01/20/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen addresses the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was confident the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration would take steps needed to bring down inflation over the course of 2022, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

"Inflation rose by more than most economists, including me, expected and of course it's our responsibility with the Fed to address that. And we will," Yellen told CNBC in a live interview.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.17% 0.7225 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.35984 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7991 Delayed Quote.1.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 1.13108 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.013433 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.67552 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pConsumer Cos Down After Mixed Data, Continued 'Meme' Selloff -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:08pHealth Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:58pYellen says Fed, Biden administration will take steps to control inflation
RE
04:57pWall Street drops as bargain-hunting loses steam
RE
04:57pAlphabet's unprofitable Verily unit in skin-care deal with L'Oreal
RE
04:56pSiemens Energy cuts outlook as fresh problems emerge at wind unit
RE
04:55pNew York Fed names new head of markets team
RE
04:53pU.S. soybeans rally, corn flat, wheat falls
RE
04:49pJPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon's pay to $34.5 million
RE
04:43pWall Street rally fizzles as Fed tightening fears spook investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rally fizzles as Fed tightening fears spook investors
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS