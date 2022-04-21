Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen says G20 getting work done despite walkout over Ukraine war

04/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she was committed to working through the Group of 20 major economies to address difficulties brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite a walkout by her and several other Western officials from a G20 finance meeting as Russian officials spoke.

"I think we were looking for a way to make our disapproval known while still recognizing we have a lot of work to accomplish," Yellen told a news conference.

Yellen said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "so violates international norms" that the United States and its allies are not going to allow Russia to participate in international institutions, nor listen to its officials' speeches.

Another walkout occurred on Thursday at the International Monetary Fund's steering committee meeting, by British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, people familiar with the action said.

"It simply cannot be business as usual for Russia in terms of its participation in our global forums, whether it's the G20 or other forums where we need to address common challenges," Yellen said.

She said that a key piece of the G20's work is to discuss the impact of Russia's "horrible war of choice" in Ukraine, including rising energy prices, food insecurity and other effects.

"We're continuing to get that work done," she said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pDeadly blasts claimed by Islamic State hit northern Afghan cities
RE
02:47pFed's Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot
RE
02:44pSenior U.S. officials to arrive in Solomon Islands for talks on Thursday - State Department
RE
02:44pMoneyGram sued by U.S., New York for unfair remittance transfers
RE
02:37pMexico central bank could revise inflation forecast upward, governor says
RE
02:35pYellen says G20 getting work done despite walkout over Ukraine war
RE
02:32pWall St slides after Powell backs aggressive rate hike views
RE
02:31pFlorida lawmakers pass bill to revoke Disney's special status
RE
02:31pCorn, wheat retreat from recent highs, soybeans edge higher
RE
02:27pItaly's Banco BPM to assess possible insurance partnerships
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
4French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..
5Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

HOT NEWS