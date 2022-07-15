Yellen says G20 must act to address short-term food insecurity crisis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged Group of 20 major
economies to take urgent action to address a short-term food
insecurity crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine, and
avoid market-distorting export restrictions and stockpiling.
Yellen, speaking at a meeting of G20 finance officials in
Indonesia, said countries should target fiscal support measures
to help those most in need, rather than adopting costly and
regressive blanket subsidies.
She also called on G20 members to boost their spending to
address existing food security challenges linked to conflict,
climate change, and economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic
that had grown worse due to war-related increases in food,
fertilizer and fuel prices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was "using food as a weapon
of war," she said, citing "the destruction of agricultural
facilities, theft of grain and farm equipment, and the effective
blockade of Black Sea ports."
Yellen said poor households in the poorest countries were
the most directly affected, setting back development and
undermining efforts to eradicate poverty.
"We must take action to address the short-term food
insecurity crisis and, equally importantly, the longer-term
drivers of food insecurity, including the nexus with climate
change," she said. "The speed and wisdom of our decisions now
will make the difference on whether we get the current crisis
under control."
Yellen said G20 countries should leverage the existing food
security and agriculture architecture, and insist that the
multilateral development banks, the Rome-based food agencies and
the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) and
others respond more urgently.
"We don’t need new institutions. We need robust
coordination, knowledge sharing, research and development,
financing, and action," she said, lauding creation of the Global
Alliance for Food Security as a helpful move.
Washington last month said it would commit a further $2.76
billion to tackling food insecurity, on top of $2.8 billion
already provided since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 27.
The United States was also providing funds to an initiative
launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, and would be contributing to the African
Development Bank’s African Emergency Food Production Facility
and other initiatives, she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal
Editing by Ed Davies)