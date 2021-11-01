Yellen says G20 only a few billion short of $100 bln climate pledge

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen said the Group of 20 rich nations was just "a few billion
dollars short" of a pledge to raise $100 billion a year to help
developing nations tackle climate change, and was working hard
to close the gap.
Yellen said the target number was a five-year average, and
said G20 members remained "very strongly committed" to the goal.
"We're very close to it this year. I think we're only a few
billion dollars short this year, and actually working hard, even
now, to try to close the gap," Yellen told reporters after a
meeting with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in Dublin.
Yellen said it was clearly necessary to mobilize public and
private capital to help developing countries and emerging
markets afford the investments needed to meet climate change
obligations.
"This is a very high priority," she said. "We're very
committed to mobilizing the promised and needed capital."
Funding is expected to be one of the biggest sticking points
over the coming two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, alongside
carbon pricing. Both issues have been unresolved for years.
Yellen said she viewed carbon pricing as a very efficient
way of adapting policy to deal with climate change and some of
President Joe Biden's climate change policies could involve "at
least implicit carbon pricing through trading arrangements, for
example, for the electricity sector."
She said the United States supported carbon pricing policies
already adopted by many European countries and Canada, and was
beginning to work closely with those countries to ensure their
systems merged appropriately with those of the United States.
