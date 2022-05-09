Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen says U.S. financial system operating in 'orderly manner'

05/09/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the U.S. financial system was functioning in an "orderly manner" despite recent market volatility, and valuations of some assets remain high compared to historical values.

In prepared testimony for a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, Yellen said that the Financial Stability Oversight Council will continue to monitor developments related to the war in Ukraine and continued struggles against the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is the potential for continued volatility and unevenness of global growth as countries continue to grapple with the pandemic," Yellen said. "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has further increased economic uncertainty."

(Reporting by David Lawder)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pUK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of state opening of parliament
RE
01:31pFED'S BOSTIC : 75 basis point hike a 'low probability'
RE
01:27pBrazil's spending cap brings fiscal surplus - and candidates' ire
RE
01:24pMusk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg
RE
01:24pNo meetings last week between Chevron, union negotiators in refinery strike -official
RE
01:24pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:22pOil prices tumble over 5%, weighed down by China lockdowns
RE
01:22pExclusive-Germany, Qatar at odds over terms in talks on LNG supply deal -sources
RE
01:20pItaly extends vetting powers to protect key national assets
RE
01:20pGold extends decline on dollar rally, elevated yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
4U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS