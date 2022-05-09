Yellen says U.S. financial system operating in 'orderly manner'

In prepared testimony for a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, Yellen said that the Financial Stability Oversight Council will continue to monitor developments related to the war in Ukraine and continued struggles against the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is the potential for continued volatility and unevenness of global growth as countries continue to grapple with the pandemic," Yellen said. "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has further increased economic uncertainty."

(Reporting by David Lawder)