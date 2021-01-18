Yellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Janet Yellen, U.S.
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to run the Treasury
Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday
that the government must "act big" with its next coronavirus
relief package.
Biden, who will be sworn into office on Wednesday, outlined
a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal last week, saying bold
investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate
the distribution of vaccines to bring the virus under control.
"Neither the president-elect, nor I, propose this relief
package without an appreciation for the country’s debt burden.
But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the
smartest thing we can do is act big," Yellen, a former Federal
Reserve chair, said in a prepared opening statement for her
hearing before the committee.
"I believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs,
especially if we care about helping people who have been
struggling for a very long time," she said in the statement,
which was obtained by Reuters.
The proposed aid package includes $415 billion to bolster
the U.S. response to the virus and the rollout of COVID-19
vaccines, some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, and
roughly $440 billion for small businesses and communities
particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
Many Americans would receive stimulus payments of $1,400,
which would be on top of the $600 checks approved in a pandemic
relief bill passed by Congress last month. Supplemental
unemployment insurance would also increase to $400 a week from
the current $300 a week, and it would be extended to September.
In her prepared testimony, Yellen also says the U.S. economy
must be rebuilt "so that it creates more prosperity for more
people and ensures that American workers can compete in an
increasingly competitive global economy."
Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat who is set to take over as
chairman of the committee soon after Biden and Vice
President-elect Kalama Harris are sworn in on Wednesday, said in
a statement that "nobody is better qualified than
Secretary-Designate Yellen to lead an economic recovery."
Wyden added that the hearing on Tuesday "will provide a
great opportunity to hear about what worked and what didn’t
during the Great Recession, and what we need to do to get this
economy back on track."
Yellen will replace Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin if
confirmed by the Senate. Mnuchin will step down on Wednesday.
A Biden ally said Yellen's confirmation is expected to be
among the least controversial of Biden's picks to fill key roles
in his administration, but that she would still be likely to
face questions over his tax and spending proposals.
