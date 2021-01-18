Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package

01/18/2021 | 04:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to run the Treasury Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must "act big" with its next coronavirus relief package.

Biden, who will be sworn into office on Wednesday, outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal last week, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the virus under control.

"Neither the president-elect, nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country’s debt burden. But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big," Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, said in a prepared opening statement for her hearing before the committee.

"I believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs, especially if we care about helping people who have been struggling for a very long time," she said in the statement, which was obtained by Reuters.

The proposed aid package includes $415 billion to bolster the U.S. response to the virus and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, and roughly $440 billion for small businesses and communities particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Many Americans would receive stimulus payments of $1,400, which would be on top of the $600 checks approved in a pandemic relief bill passed by Congress last month. Supplemental unemployment insurance would also increase to $400 a week from the current $300 a week, and it would be extended to September.

In her prepared testimony, Yellen also says the U.S. economy must be rebuilt "so that it creates more prosperity for more people and ensures that American workers can compete in an increasingly competitive global economy."

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat who is set to take over as chairman of the committee soon after Biden and Vice President-elect Kalama Harris are sworn in on Wednesday, said in a statement that "nobody is better qualified than Secretary-Designate Yellen to lead an economic recovery."

Wyden added that the hearing on Tuesday "will provide a great opportunity to hear about what worked and what didn’t during the Great Recession, and what we need to do to get this economy back on track."

Yellen will replace Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin if confirmed by the Senate. Mnuchin will step down on Wednesday.

A Biden ally said Yellen's confirmation is expected to be among the least controversial of Biden's picks to fill key roles in his administration, but that she would still be likely to face questions over his tax and spending proposals. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56pCanada scrambles to salvage Keystone XL as Biden prepares to kill troubled pipeline project
RE
04:39pYellen Calls for More Aid to Avoid Longer, More Painful Recession -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:11pTSX rises 0.2% to 17,945.11
RE
04:10pYellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package
RE
04:10pIMPACT SILVER : Announces Stock Option Grant
PU
04:07pBritish meat industry warns of border chaos as delays halt exports
RE
04:06pYellen Calls for More Aid to Avoid Longer, More Painful Recession -- Update
DJ
03:39pIMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook
RE
03:38pDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Buhari to inaugurate National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre, Lagos Jan. 21
PU
03:17pOutlook darkens for Wall Street as Biden's regulators take shape
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2TOTAL SE : Oil Giant Total Buys Stake in World's Biggest Solar Developer
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
4Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
5Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ