Yellen says Zambia debt deal important for G20 debt restructuring credibility

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday it was important for Zambia's creditors to conclude an equitable debt restructuring deal for the southern African country as quickly as possible to build credibility for the G20 Common Framework for poor-country debt relief.

Yellen said in remarks at the start of a meeting with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema that she would discuss the need for debt sustainability and support for Zambia from international financial institutions.

"I believe achieving fair burden sharing among all bilateral official and private creditors will be important for building credibility for this important initiative," Yellen said, without mentioning China, Zambia's largest bilateral creditor.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said after a trip to China last week that she had a "fruitful exchange" with Chinese authorities on the need for them to accelerate debt treatments for Zambia, Sri Lanka and other countries burdened by unsustainable Chinese loans. (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)