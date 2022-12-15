Yellen says Zambia debt deal important for G20 debt restructuring credibility

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen said on Thursday it was important for Zambia's
creditors to conclude an equitable debt restructuring deal for
the southern African country as quickly as possible to build
credibility for the G20 Common Framework for poor-country debt
relief.
Yellen said in remarks at the start of a meeting with
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema that she would discuss the
need for debt sustainability and support for Zambia from
international financial institutions.
"I believe achieving fair burden sharing among all bilateral
official and private creditors will be important for building
credibility for this important initiative," Yellen said, without
mentioning China, Zambia's largest bilateral creditor.
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said
after a trip to China last week that she had a "fruitful
exchange" with Chinese authorities on the need for them to
accelerate debt treatments for Zambia, Sri Lanka and other
countries burdened by unsustainable Chinese loans.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie
Adler)