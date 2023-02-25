Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Yellen says 'absolutely necessary' for G20 to condemn war in Ukraine

02/25/2023 | 04:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
US Treasury Secretary Yellen speaks during her roundtable with India's technology leaders on outskirts of Bengaluru

BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters that a strong statement condemning Russia's war in Ukraine was "absolutely necessary" for a communique from the G20 finance leaders' meeting in India concluding on Saturday.

Yellen said in an interview that leaving a war condemnation out of the communique would be a step back from a statement made by G20 leaders last November on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Asked whether there would be no communique from the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting without such a statement, Yellen said negotiations were continuing.

The meeting on the outskirts of India's Bengaluru tech hub was due to end late on Saturday.

"I think there has to be a statement in the communique condemning Russia's war. We've had it in the past, in Bali and it's something that I think is absolutely necessary," Yellen said.

"And I think the G7 is certainly united on that, so it's something that I would expect and I think is necessary and appropriate."

Yellen's comments, however, came as hopes were fading that the group would be able to produce a joint statement in its final hours.

G20 chair India is pressing the meeting to avoid using the word "war" in any communique, G20 officials have told Reuters. India, which holds the current G20 presidency, has kept a largely neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

In Bali, the G20 leaders issued a statement that read: "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," signaling that Russia, a member of G20, had opposed the wording.

The Bali declaration added: "There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Mark Potter and William Mallard)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.83% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.24% 75.8 Delayed Quote.4.69%
WTI 0.00% 76.482 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
Latest news "Economy"
06:15aFrance's Macron says he will visit China in April
RE
06:14aG20 meeting: imf managing director says critical to further bol…
RE
06:13aG20 meeting: imf managing director says goal of new global sove…
RE
06:12aG20 meeting: imf managing director says critical to complete z…
RE
06:12aG20 meeting: imf managing director says  imperative for the g2…
RE
06:10aAfrican Union criticises Tunisia over 'racialised hate speech' against migrants
RE
06:04aAnalysis-Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
RE
05:46aIndia's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, U.S. support at G20
RE
05:30aRussia's Medvedev says defence factories meeting demand, denies missile shortage
RE
05:27aNo communique expected after G20 financial leaders' meet - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper
2G20 MEETING: RUSSIA, CHINA 'UPSET' BY USE OF G20 PLATFORM TO DIS…
3Moderna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine
4Kering : Communique AMF CP. CP23886367
5GERMANY'S SCHOLZ: WORKING FOR A FREE-TRADE AGREEMENT; I’LL BE PE…

HOT NEWS