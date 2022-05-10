Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen says eliminating abortion rights would have 'damaging effects' on U.S. economy

05/10/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said eliminating women's access to abortions would have "very damaging effects" on the U.S. economy, keeping some women from completing their educations, reducing lifetime earnings potential and keeping some out of the workforce.

Yellen in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee said research has shown that denying women access to abortions increases their odds of living in poverty or on public assistance.

"I believe that eliminating the rights of women to make decisions about women, whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades," Yellen said in response to a question on the topic, a week after the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would strike down a constitutional right to abortion.

Yellen's comments drew a rebuke from Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who said her assessment of the economic consequences of the abortion debate were "harsh" for such a painful issue.

"I think people can disagree on the issue of being pro-life or pro abortion. But in the end, I think framing it in the context of labor force participation, it just feels callous to me," said Scott, adding that he was raised by a single mother in poverty.

Yellen responded by saying that reproductive rights allow women to plan "fulfilling and satisfying" lives, which includes having the financial resources to raise a child.

"In many cases, abortions are of teenage women, particularly low-income and often Black, who aren't in a position to be able to care for children, have unexpected pregnancies, and it deprives them of the ability often to continue their education to later participate in the workforce," Yellen said.

"So there is a spillover into labor force participation, but it means the children will grow up in poverty and do worse themselves," Yellen said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pWall St slips in choppy trading ahead of inflation data
RE
12:26pUK source says report of plan to breach post-Brexit treaty is not correct
RE
12:25pCarvana to lay off about 2,500 employees
RE
12:25pUkraine operator to suspend Russian gas flow via Sokhranivka entry point
RE
12:23pWall St slips in choppy trading ahead of inflation data
RE
12:23pPirelli operating profit tops estimates in Q1, trims year margin forecast
RE
12:18pBERNARD ARNAULT : French TV blockbuster producer Banijay to go public via Arnault-backed blank check company
RE
12:18pWall Street dips while treasury yields, oil prices drop
RE
12:17pBelarus to deploy special forces to southern border near Ukraine
RE
12:15pYellen says eliminating abortion rights would have 'damaging effects' on U.S. economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
3STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
5Analyst recommendations: Edison International, Ford, General Motors, GS..

HOT NEWS