Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Yellen says new IMF SDR allocation not appropriate at this time

10/14/2022 | 07:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she does not see another allocation of International Monetary Fund emergency reserves to member countries as appropriate at this time, when more existing reserves need to be channeled to poorer countries.

Yellen told a news conference that the Treasury has asked the U.S. Congress for permission to lend $21 billion in existing U.S. Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to IMF trust funds for low- and middle-income countries, and was hoping for approval.

The United States is the largest shareholder in the IMF, so its support for another SDR allocation would be crucial.

The IMF in August 2021 created and issued $650 billion in SDR assets to member countries to aid their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but poor countries are clamoring for more funds due to high inflation and a mounting debt crisis.

Civil society groups and lawmakers have urged the global lender to issue

another $650 billion in SDRs

- something akin to a central bank printing money - to help member countries grapple with overlapping health, food, energy and inflation crises.

Experts say it would be difficult to win the 85% approval needed for another allocation given deep frustration that the Group of 20 major economies had not yet met their commitment to recycle $100 billion of their SDRs from the last one.

Yellen echoed that point, and said the United States was looking at other ways to help boost funding available to needy countries, including through grants to food security organizations and debt restructuring efforts.

The non-partisan One Campaign, which tracks SDR pledges, said only $60 billion in pledges had been made thus far, with several countries - including Ireland, Norway, Switzerland and Sweden - having failed to make any pledges.

That would amount to just over $80 billion including the U.S. pledges, but One said it did not expect congressional approval for that move to come any time soon. (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:15aExplainer-Australia floods: why the country is battling weather again
RE
01:12aHungary government expands scheme that caps mortgage rates - govt decree
RE
12:46aTaiwan touts $900 million in new business from Silicon Valley meetings
RE
10/14Walker and Warnock debate in Georgia Senate race
RE
10/14Australian flood crisis: southeast states on emergency alert
RE
10/14Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store
RE
10/14Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
RE
10/14Some Venezuelan couples separated under new U.S.-Mexico migrant policy
RE
10/14Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
RE
10/14IMF chief Georgieva says 'big policy issues' resolved in talks with Egypt
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exxon says Texas refinery lockout was lawful in reply to NLRB complaint..
2Taiwan touts $900 million in new business from Silicon Valley meetings
3Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California
4IMARA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn ..
5Australian flood crisis: southeast states on emergency alert

HOT NEWS