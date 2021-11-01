Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen sees some revival of U.S. labor force participation over time

11/01/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Career center reopens for in-person appointments in Kentucky

DUBLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she expects to see some revival of labor force participation over time but that she was uncertain about to the degree to which the current drop is transitory or permanent.

"Although there's quite a bit of demand for workers now, many workers are remaining outside of the workforce in the U.S. It's a good question, is it transitory or is it permanent, I must say I'm uncertain," Yellen told an event in Dublin.

"I do expect to see over time some revival of labor force participation but I think we don't have a perfect read at this point on exactly why it's diminished," she said, suggesting some reasons included workers retiring early and others not yet returning due to health concerns or childcare arrangements.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Padraic Halpin)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pWorsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity
RE
01:41pYellen sees some revival of U.S. labor force participation over time
RE
01:40p'PUT A PRICE ON CARBON, NATURE CANNOT PAY' : EU urges COP26
RE
01:38pRising Treasury market illiquidity could pose financial market risk -BofA
RE
01:30pModi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070
RE
01:29pANALYSIS-'PERFECT STORM' : Poor Britons caught in cost-of-living squeeze
RE
01:19pTaliban assure Turkmenistan of gas pipeline commitment, security
RE
01:13pPossible cyberattack disrupts healthcare services in Canadian province -minister
RE
01:08pOil rises on demand outlook despite China fuel reserves release
RE
01:04pBiden says U.S. will meet its climate goals, urges help for developing nations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
3China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
4PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AMD, Bank of America, Intel, Boeing...

HOT NEWS