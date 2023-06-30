Yellen\u0020sees\u0020strong\u0020job\u0020market,\u0020lower\u0020inflation,\u0020even\u0020as\u0020U.S.\u0020economy\u0020coolsU.S.\u0020Treasury\u0020Secretary\u0020Janet\u0020Yellen\nsaid\u0020on\u0020Friday\u0020that\u0020the\u0020U.S.\u0020economy\u0020is\u0020on\u0020a\u0020path\u0020to\u0020maintain\u0020a\nstrong\u0020labor\u0020market\u0020while\u0020reducing\u0020inflation,\u0020even\u0020if\u0020the\neconomy\u0020cools\u0020a\u0020bit\u0020more.\n\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020...