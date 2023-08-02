"Fitch's decision is puzzling in light of the economic strength we see in the United States," Yellen said. "I strongly disagree with Fitch's decision, and I believe it is entirely unwarranted."
She said Fitch's "flawed assessment" was based on outdated data and failed to reflect improvements in U.S. governance indicators over the past two and a half years of President Joe Biden's administration.
"At the end of the day, Fitch's decision does not change what all of us already know: that Treasury securities remain the world's preeminent safe and liquid asset, and that the American economy is fundamentally strong."
Fitch had cited a deterioration in U.S. governance that started during the prior Trump administration in making its decision, according to U.S. Treasury officials.