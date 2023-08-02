STORY: Speaking at an Internal Revenue Service contractor office near Washington, Yellen said the rating agency's announcement on Tuesday failed to take into account a resilient U.S. economy, with low unemployment, falling inflation, continued growth and strong innovation.

"Fitch's decision is puzzling in light of the economic strength we see in the United States," Yellen said. "I strongly disagree with Fitch's decision, and I believe it is entirely unwarranted."

She said Fitch's "flawed assessment" was based on outdated data and failed to reflect improvements in U.S. governance indicators over the past two and a half years of President Joe Biden's administration.

"At the end of the day, Fitch's decision does not change what all of us already know: that Treasury securities remain the world's preeminent safe and liquid asset, and that the American economy is fundamentally strong."

Fitch had cited a deterioration in U.S. governance that started during the prior Trump administration in making its decision, according to U.S. Treasury officials.