STORY: Yellen, continuing her meetings with top Chinese officials, told Vice Premier He Lifeng that "there is a pressing need for the two largest economies to closely communicate and exchange views on our responses to various challenges."

Despite talk of U.S.-China economic decoupling, recent data show a trade relationship that is fundamentally solid, with two-way trade hitting $690 billion last year.

Yellen repeated her mantra that Washington is not seeking a winner-take-all approach or economic advantage in its relations with China, but wanted to ensure a healthy competition with a "fair set of rules" that would benefit both countries over time.