Yellen to attend G20 meeting in Rome, U.N. climate talks - Treasury

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen will participate in high-level Group of 20 meetings in
Rome next week and attend in a United Nations climate change
conference in Scotland the following week, the Treasury
Department said Thursday.
Yellen will also visit Dublin, Ireland for talks on global
tax priorities, Treasury said in a statement.
"While overseas, Secretary Yellen will continue to reinforce
the U.S. commitment to multilateralism and advance U.S. policy
priorities on global tax policy, climate change, an inclusive
economic recovery, and global health," Treasury said.
Yellen will also hold meetings with counterparts, allies,
and business leaders during her visits to Rome on Oct. 29-31,
Dublin on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and the U.N. climate conference in
Glasgow Nov. 2-3, Treasury said.
Yellen will hail a global corporate minimum tax agreement
signed by 136 countries during her visit to Ireland, a low-tax
country that dropped its objection to the deal last week after a
compromise emerged on a deduction from the minimum tax rate for
companies with real physical business activities abroad.
The former chair of the Federal Reserve Board has played a
key role in U.S. President Joe Biden's fight to secure
congressional support for trillions of dollars in proposed
social spending.
She joined meetings with key progressive and moderate
Democrats on Tuesday as they sought to make progress on an
economic package now expected to total around $2 trillion, well
below the $3.5 trillion initially sought by Biden.
Yellen last week said she was confident the U.S. Congress
would approve legislation to implement the global corporate
minimum tax, with the measure likely be included in the larger
so-called reconciliation budget bill.
The parliamentary maneuver known as budget reconciliation
would allow Democrats to approve the spending without Republican
votes.
