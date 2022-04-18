Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen to convene high-level panel on food security crisis on Tuesday

04/18/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will convene a high-level panel on Tuesday to discuss the global response to an ongoing food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The meeting will include the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, as well as ministers representing the G7 and G20 countries and technical experts from international financial institutions, it said on Monday.

The meeting will address "the urgent response to the ongoing global food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," and call on international financial institutions to "accelerate and deepen their response," Treasury said.

Russia says it is engaged in a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Secretary Yellen is deeply concerned about impacts that Russia's reckless war are having on the global economy, including the risk of rising food insecurity in emerging markets and developing countries around the world, which are still struggling to recover from the pandemic," a senior Treasury official said.

The crisis was hitting emerging market and developing countries that were still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic particularly hard, the official noted.

A second senior Treasury official said Treasury had no specific aid target in mind for the meeting, noting that officials were still analyzing the extent of the problem.

Yellen first announced plans for the meeting last week, noting that over 275 million people worldwide were facing acute food insecurity.

The World Bank, IMF, UN World Food Program and World Trade Organization have also called for urgent, coordinated action on food security, and appealed to countries to avoid banning food or fertilizer exports.

They said the crisis was compounded by a sharp increase in the cost of natural gas, a key ingredient of nitrogenous fertilizer, which could threaten food production in many countries.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control this week will reiterate its commitment to allow the free flow of agricultural goods, including humanitarian aid to the Russian people, despite sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia, a senior official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Andrea Shalal and David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pYellen to convene high-level panel on food security crisis on Tuesday
RE
01:14pRussia says destroyed foreign-made weapons stored near Ukraine's Lviv - TASS
RE
01:09pChina's Ant Group to take up majority ownership of payments platform 2C2P
RE
01:08pUkraine official says Russia has started new offensive in east
RE
01:06pU.S. SEC charges 16 defendants in international 'pump and dump' plots
RE
01:03pBrent crude futures rise $3 to session high of $114.76/bbl…
RE
01:00pNo humanitarian ceasefires in Ukraine on horizon, possibly in coming weeks - U.N. aid chief
RE
12:57pPolice say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
RE
12:56pU.S. homebuilder sentiment drops to seven-month low amid surging mortgage rates
RE
12:45pWall St slips as bond yields surge, BofA gains on strong earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St slips as bond yields surge, BofA gains on strong earnings
2Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears
3Bank of America executives bullish after profit beat
4Russia flags further rate cut, more budget spending
5Rouble firms past 79 vs dollar, stocks down

HOT NEWS