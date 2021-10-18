Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen to extend extraordinary debt management measures through Dec 3

10/18/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders on Monday that she will extend extraordinary cash management measures to stay under the federal debt limit through Dec. 3 after a small increase in the borrowing cap was enacted last week.

Yellen said the extended "debt issuance suspension period" would mean that Treasury would continue its suspensions of investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund. It will also extend a suspension of the sale of State and Local Government Series (SLGS) securities.

"It is imperative that Congress act to increase or suspend the debt limit in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will satisfy all of its obligations," Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pFashion firm Rent the Runway aims for nearly $1.3 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
05:54pToronto market scales record high on rotation into technology
RE
05:52pNegotiations on $3.5 trillion U.S. investment bill making progress -Schumer
RE
05:50pU.S. bill would stop Big Tech favoring its own products
RE
05:49pCarbon fee on the table for climate policy -Biden adviser
RE
05:48pYellen to extend extraordinary debt management measures through Dec 3
RE
05:48pInvesco Drops Pursuit Of Bitcoin Futures ETF Filing Before Debut - Bloomberg News
RE
05:48pInvesco drops pursuit of bitcoin futures etf filing before debut - bloomberg news
RE
05:40pBipartisan group of u.s. senators formally introduces antitrust bill aimed at stopping big tech from favoring its own products on platforms
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 88.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
5Analyst recommendations: Drax, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, JP Morga..

HOT NEWS