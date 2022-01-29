Log in
Yellen to participate remotely in February G20 meeting

01/29/2022 | 04:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen addresses the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will participate in a February meeting of the G20 remotely because of a rise in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The secretary will attend virtual sessions with her counterparts as well as hold bilateral meetings to discuss the world economy, taxation reform, and the need to boost COVID vaccinations.

The Feb. 17-18 meeting will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors. Indonesia is the current head of the G20 and this is the first meeting they will host.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund did not respond to a request for comment on their plans for their leaders to participate.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS