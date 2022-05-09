Yellen to travel to Warsaw and Brussels ahead of G7 finance officials' meeting

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen will travel to Warsaw on May 14 and Brussels on May 16
ahead of the G7 finance ministers' meeting that she will attend
in Bonn, Germany on May 19 and 20, the Treasury Department said
on Monday.
Yellen and U.S. allies will continue during her overseas
trip efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to end its
invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a
statement.
Yellen will also work with counterparts to advance a global
deal to revamp corporate taxes and institute a global minimum
tax, and to "combat the climate crisis, strengthen the global
health architecture, and address the rising threat of global
food insecurity resulting from Russia's war," Treasury said.
Leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on
Sunday pledged in a call to G7 nations committed on Sunday to
ban or phase out imports of Russian oil as the United States
unveiled sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other
businesses to punish Russia for the invasion.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and David Lawder; Editing by Will
Dunham)