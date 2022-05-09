Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen to travel to Warsaw and Brussels ahead of G7 finance officials' meeting

05/09/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Warsaw on May 14 and Brussels on May 16 ahead of the G7 finance ministers' meeting that she will attend in Bonn, Germany on May 19 and 20, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Yellen and U.S. allies will continue during her overseas trip efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen will also work with counterparts to advance a global deal to revamp corporate taxes and institute a global minimum tax, and to "combat the climate crisis, strengthen the global health architecture, and address the rising threat of global food insecurity resulting from Russia's war," Treasury said.

Leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Sunday pledged in a call to G7 nations committed on Sunday to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil as the United States unveiled sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other businesses to punish Russia for the invasion.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
