Yellen to urge G20 help for developing countries to end pandemic

02/15/2022 | 05:38pm EST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen addresses the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will urge her G20 counterparts this week to work towards ending the COVID-19 pandemic in developing countries and ensuring they have the resources needed to support an equitable recovery, a U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Yellen is due to participate virtually in the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors hosted by Indonesia on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
