Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Yellen touts U.S. battery investments in election battleground Ohio

10/27/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Annual Freedman's Bank Forum in Washington

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed the beginnings of a Midwest "Battery Belt" on Thursday as a result of the Biden administration's investments in clean energy, infrastructure and semiconductors.

Yellen said in the latest of a series of campaign-flavored economic speeches that manufacturing incentives in recently enacted legislation have led to a wave of private-sector investment in electric vehicles and other green technologies that will lead to thousands of new, well-paying jobs.

"Since January of last year, companies have announced over $100 billion in EV, battery, and charging investments here in America," Yellen said, citing plans for a $4.4 billion battery plant in central Ohio announced earlier this month by Honda Motor Co and LG Energy Solution.

"The wave of new battery investments in the Midwest has been so significant that some commentators are dubbing the region as the new 'Battery Belt,'" Yellen said. "We expect to see our economic plan continue to drive a significant amount of capital into good clean energy and manufacturing jobs over the coming months and years."

Yellen's speech at the grand opening of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET), a Cleveland-based nonprofit incubator and education center for small and midsized firms, comes less than two weeks before Nov. 8 congressional elections.

A tight Senate race in Ohio pitting Democratic congressman Tim Ryan against Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance will help decide which party controls the Senate next year.

One of the pieces of legislation promoted by Yellen, the Inflation Reduction Act -- which provides $369 billion in clean energy investments and tax credits, along with healthcare subsidies and $80 billion in new Internal Revenue Service funding -- was passed with only Democratic votes.

Yellen also said that bill provides bonus incentives that will encourage investments in low-income communities and cities and sectors that have seen chronic disinvestment and job losses.

"This is a place-based investment strategy designed to broaden economic opportunity across all communities," Yellen said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.79% 3301 Delayed Quote.4.06%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.08% 540000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:54pU.S. To Send Ukraine Additional $275 Mln In Military Aid - AP
RE
05:54pU.s. to send ukraine additional $275 million in military aid - a…
RE
05:54pBrazil's Vale beats expectations with $4.45 billion profit
RE
05:54pU.S. orders non-emergency government employees to depart Abuja, Nigeria
RE
05:53pMacquarie sees more commodities unit strength after profit jumps
RE
05:50pApple ceo tim cook says ad business is "not large," takes a back…
RE
05:46pYellen touts U.S. battery investments in election battleground Ohio
RE
05:45pHigher LNG exports may turbocharge U.S. energy transition: Maguire
RE
05:43pApple ceo tim cook says apple watch ultra is 'supply contrained'…
RE
05:43pDogecoin Gained 11.41% to $0.080 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
3Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
4META : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5 UserTesting to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1..

HOT NEWS