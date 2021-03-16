Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen underscores importance of financial regulation cooperation in call with EU official

03/16/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the importance of close transatlantic financial regulatory cooperation in a phone call with the European Union's finance services chief, Mairead McGuinness, on Tuesday, Treasury said in a statement.

In the call, Yellen emphasized the importance of the transatlantic partnership and conveyed her intention to deepen U.S.-European cooperation on issues such as ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and combating climate change, Treasury said.

She also discussed the importance of "close transatlantic financial regulatory cooperation in promoting the safety and soundness of our respective financial systems and reducing regulatory frictions," the statement said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pExchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges
RE
03:49pGlobal stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:43pEnbridge asks Canadian government to champion oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
RE
03:43pInflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes
RE
03:38pChime could be valued at more than $30 billion if it goes public -sources
RE
03:38pFintech startup chime has held preliminary talks with banks about going public this year -sources
RE
03:34pU.S. Senate unanimously approves USTR nominee Tai in procedural vote
RE
03:30pU.S. renewable fuel credits hit multi-year high as oil group urges EPA to act
RE
03:30pYellen underscores importance of financial regulation cooperation in call with EU official
RE
03:30pU.s. treasury secretary yellen spoke with eu's mcguinness, discussed importance of close transatlantic financial regulatory cooperation -treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5STELLANTIS N.V. : Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ