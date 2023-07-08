In a prepared speech at a climate roundtable in Beijing, which was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, Yellen said continued U.S.-China cooperation on climate finance was critical and both countries had a joint responsibility to lead the way.
She said financing for such initiatives should be coordinated efficiently and effectively, adding that Beijing's support for existing multilateral climate institutions like the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Climate Investment Funds, alongside Washington and others, could boost their impact.