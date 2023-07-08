STORY: During a visit to Beijing, Yellen said previous cooperation on climate change between the U.S. and China had made possible global breakthroughs such as the 2015 Paris Agreement, adding that both governments wanted to support emerging markets and developing countries as they strive to meet their climate goals.

In a prepared speech at a climate roundtable in Beijing, which was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, Yellen said continued U.S.-China cooperation on climate finance was critical and both countries had a joint responsibility to lead the way.

She said financing for such initiatives should be coordinated efficiently and effectively, adding that Beijing's support for existing multilateral climate institutions like the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Climate Investment Funds, alongside Washington and others, could boost their impact.