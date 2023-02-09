Yellen wants bolder World Bank steps on climate change, global issues

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen urged the World Bank to map out "bolder and more
imaginative" steps on Thursday to address global challenges such
as climate change even as it continues to aid individual
developing countries.
Yellen said countries urgently needed the World Bank and
other multilateral development banks to evolve, given declining
progress addressing global poverty that began even before the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"The world has changed, and we need these vital institutions
to change along with it," she said. "In today’s world, sustained
progress on poverty alleviation and economic development is
simply not possible without addressing the global challenges
that face us all."
Yellen said her recent trip to three African countries -
Senegal, Zambia and South Africa - underscored the impact of
fragility, conflict and climate change on those economies.
She said the current model of multilateral development banks
lets countries borrow for investments at home, but that was
"insufficient" for challenges such as pandemics and climate
change, which often hit the world's poorest countries hardest.
Yellen said the World Bank's evolution roadmap provided a
discussion guide but more work was needed, including a vision
that prioritized global issues in its twin goals of reducing
poverty and shared prosperity.
The bank also needed to create the right incentives,
including lowering investment costs, to make these types of
projects economically viable, Yellen said. "Since the global
community benefits from these investments, the global community
should help bear their cost," she said.
She said Treasury was asking the Bank to identify
concessional resources - low or zero-interest loans - to help
countries tackle global challenges.
Such resources could help decommission coal plants and
protect displaced workers during a clean energy transition, she
said.
The bank also needed new diagnostic tools to identify global
challenges affecting development, and it needs to boost its
financial capacity, she said.
"The Bank must be bolder and more imaginative in its
operational approach," she said, adding that sub-national
entities such as cities could also play a bigger role.
Yellen said a report prepared last year for the Group of 20
major economies included some promising ideas, including
securing private sector portfolios or piloting the issuance of
subordinated debt instruments.
Stronger mobilization of private capital and domestic
resources would also be crucial, Yellen said.
She said real progress had been made on the issue over the
past four months and Washington was coordinating closely with
India, this year's president of the G20.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Josie
Kao)