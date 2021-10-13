Yellowbrick : FIT, and Beauty Inc Partner to Launch Beauty Business Essentials, a Comprehensive Online Program

The program will offer an extensive survey of the $511 billion beauty industry

Yellowbrick, in collaboration with Fashion Institute of Technology’s (FIT) Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and Beauty Inc, today announced the launch of Beauty Business Essentials, an online program that surveys the major segments of the beauty business industry.

Beauty Business Essentials will explore the core roles within the beauty industry, which is currently worth $511 billion globally and is expected to hit $784 billion by 2027 according to Common Thread Collective. The program offers more than 15 hours of instruction and project time offered across five modules: “Beauty Industry Entrepreneurship and Intrapreneurship,” “Product Development and Production Management,” “Building a Successful Beauty Brand,” “Beauty Business Marketing Strategies,” and “Retailing and Distribution.” Learners will gain a behind-the-scenes perspective on top brands’ strategies and successes.

Learners who complete the program will earn a non-credit certificate from FIT, upon gaining a full understanding of the key roles, skills, and functions required to be successful in the industry. Although it was developed as an extension of the Yellowbrick/FIT Beauty Industry Essentials program - with greater focus placed on entrepreneurship and business processes - there is no prerequisite for entry into Beauty Business Essentials.

“At FIT, we’re proud to be the first college in the country to offer a bachelor’s degree in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and a master’s degree in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management, and this collaborative program with Yellowbrick and Beauty Inc is further proof of our commitment to the industry," said Daniel J. Gerger, director of FIT's Center for Continuing and Professional Studies. "The beauty sector is poised to grow another 50% over the next six years and we see it as our mission to leverage our expertise to help educate the next generation of beauty leaders. This program is one way we’re working to do that.”

In addition to FIT’s Virginia Bonofiglio, associate chairperson of the Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing program, and Delphine Horvath, professor of Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing, contributors to the program include Christine Chang and Sarah Lee, co-founders of Glow Recipe; Jessica Richards, founder of Shen Beauty; Karen Chambers, executive vice president at Iman Cosmetics; Umar ElBably and Fenton Jagdeo, co-founders of Faculty; and Jenny B. Fine, executive editor of Beauty, WWD and Beauty Inc.

“For the past 20 years, Beauty Inc has been the leading business-to-business source for trends and analysis in the industry. We launched our digital newsletter last year to dig even deeper into the explosion of new brands, new categories, and new talent in the beauty industry,” explained Fine. “Now, in partnering with Yellowbrick and FIT, we’re able to take the next step and help educate a new wave of talent and support the industry we value so much.”

“Beauty has emerged as one of the most exciting and expressive industries on the planet; full of artistry, opportunity, and growth,” said Rob Kingyens, CEO of Yellowbrick. “Through our work with FIT and the staff at Beauty Inc, we aim to help highly motivated and creative learners make their own mark on the industry.”

Visitors to www.yellowbrick.co/beauty-business can sign up for the program now.

About Yellowbrick

Yellowbrick is a global leader in online education and career exploration for the Arts, Media, Sports, and Entertainment industries. The company develops exciting, accessible online programs in collaboration with top brands and world-renowned universities. Many key influencers in media and culture participate as instructors on the platform; including some of the world’s top entertainment industry professionals connected through Yellowbrick’s recent acquisition of Animation Mentor. Backed by Sony Innovation Fund, University Ventures, Condé Nast, and others, the company’s mission is to help a new generation of talent discover, pursue, and advance career paths that are aligned with the things they love. Find out more at www.yellowbrick.co

About FIT

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing almost 9,000 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today’s rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Norma Kamali, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor in chief, Elle.

About Beauty Inc

Stemming from the rich coverage of WWD, Beauty Inc was created as the insider’s guide to the global beauty community. The publication is highly regarded for comprehensive reporting on industry trends and marketplace developments and is considered the premier source for in-depth coverage on all aspects of the beauty industry.

