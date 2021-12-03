Yellowfin Launches Guided Natural Language Query, Making True Self-service Analytics Available to Everyone

Regardless of data expertise, version 9.7 provides everyone a simple way to ask hard questions of their data.

Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, has today announced the general availability of Guided NLQ (Natural Language Query), leveraging natural language processing to enable anyone — regardless of skill level and expertise — to ask data questions in plain language and instantly receive the answer in Yellowfin. Guided NLQ is available as part of Yellowfin’s latest release, Yellowfin 9.7, which also launched today. For more information, visit: https://www.yellowfinbi.com/campaign/yellowfin-9-whats-new

Guided NLQ is a step change in the democratization of self-service analytics. With Guided NLQ, analytics consumers are guided every step of the way through thousands of comprehensively modelled question types and sequences, enabling them to ask questions such as, “Show sales by product category and highlight outliers for this month” in plain language of their data. Yellowfin instantly provides an answer with a best practice visualization and report, overlaying automated analysis where necessary. Integrated throughout the Yellowfin platform, consumers can immediately explore answers in further detail in the Advanced Report Builder, and even add them into existing Yellowfin content such as Dashboards, Stories and Present.

“As business complexity increases, so does the demand for a simplified analytics experience for the augmented consumer," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. “There is significant demand from companies looking to shift analytical capabilities previously only available to analysts to the business user, and Guided NLQ delivers exactly that for true self-service analytics. Combined with Signals and Stories, we see Guided NLQ as the final piece in the puzzle of making analytics more consumer-focussed, fulfilling the need for insights that are automated, contextual to our users’ context and delivered in an experience that makes the most sense for them."

Guided NLQ is immediately available at no additional cost as part of the Yellowfin platform.

Additional key areas of enhancements in Yellowfin 9.7 are:

Mobile App now supports multi-chart canvas and tabular reports, enabling consumers to view all reporting content — both generated manually by users and automatically by Guided NLQ — across devices with new drill, filter, search and share interactions.

Dashboard and Present widgets have been enhanced with a new click event, Ask Question, allowing consumers to go from seeing dashboard and presentation data to asking their next question by clicking on action buttons and directly engaging Guided NLQ.

widgets have been enhanced with a new click event, Ask Question, allowing consumers to go from seeing dashboard and presentation data to asking their next question by clicking on action buttons and directly engaging Guided NLQ. Stories now include Guided NLQ integration, enabling authors to perform natural language queries during Story creation and embedding the answers directly into their Stories.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

