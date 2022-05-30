Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yeltsin's son-in-law quits as Putin advisor: sources

05/30/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian officials and family members of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin attend Yeltsin's funeral ceremony in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin who helped Vladimir Putin come to power, has quit his role as a Kremlin advisor, two people familiar with Yumashev's thinking told Reuters.

Yumashev was an unpaid advisor with limited influence on Putin's decision-making, but his departure removes one of the last links inside Putin's administration to Yeltsin's rule, a period of liberal reforms and of Russian opening up towards the West.

Putin ordered his armed forces to attack Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an invasion that Western governments say is an act of unjustified aggression, and which Moscow calls a "special operation" necessary to protect Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.

In March, Anatoly Chubais, another senior Yeltsin-era figure, left his role as Kremlin special envoy. This month, a diplomat in Russia's mission to the United Nations resigned over the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Yumashev leaving his advisor role, and did not answer a call to his mobile number. Yumashev did not respond to a request for comment that Reuters sent to him.

Lyudmila Telen, first deputy executive director of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Centre, a foundation where Yumashev is a member of the board of trustees, told Reuters Yumashev had given up his Kremlin advisor role in April.

Asked why he left the role, she said: "It was his initiative."

A second person familiar with Yumashev's thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said that Yumashev in April ceased to be a presidential advisor.

Under Yeltsin, who was Russian president from 1991 to 1999, Yumashev served as a Kremlin advisor and later as Kremlin chief of staff. He is married to Yeltsin's daughter, Tatyana.

Yumashev was running the presidential administration in 1997 when Putin, a former KGB spy who had been given a middle-ranking administrative job in the Kremlin a year earlier, was promoted to be deputy Kremlin chief of staff.

That promotion provided the springboard for Putin to be anointed as Yeltsin's heir apparent, and win a presidential election in 2000 after Yeltsin had stepped down.

Though Putin's policies over the years have diverged from the values that Yeltsin espoused, the Russian leader has kept his ties to the former first family.

In January 2020, according to the Kremlin website, Putin visited Yeltsin's daughter Tatyana at her home to congratulate her on her birthday.

(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pU.S.'s Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
RE
02:39pErdogan tells Zelenskiy he values project to create sea route for agriculture exports
RE
02:39pErdogan tells Zelenskiy he values project to create sea route for agriculture exports
RE
02:30pTurkey tells U.S. it wants 'concrete steps' from Finland, Sweden for NATO bids
RE
02:28pYELTSIN'S SON-IN-LAW QUITS AS PUTIN ADVISOR : sources
RE
02:28pNRA board of directors re-elects Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president
RE
02:27pTurkey tells U.S. it wants 'concrete steps' from Finland, Sweden for NATO bids
RE
02:10pBomb hits Russian-occupied Ukraine city of Melitopol - Russian, Ukraine officials
RE
01:59pRussians, Ukrainians fight on outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, EU haggles over oil ban
RE
01:51pPeople infected with monkeypox can isolate at home - UKHSA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally
3Shell, Seven Group Sign Off on Crux Gas Field Development
4ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating
5How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

HOT NEWS