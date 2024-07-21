STORY: :: July 21, 2024

:: Sanaa, Yemen

:: Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesperson

"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a qualitative military operation that targeted important targets in the Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) area south of occupied Palestine, using a number of ballistic missiles, and achieved its goals successfully by the grace of Allah."

"The Yemeni armed forces also confirm that the response to the Israeli aggression on our country is inevitable and will be great and mighty, Allah willing."

Israel said earlier on the same day that its air defenses intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen.

Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port on Saturday, (July 20) killing at least three people and wounding 87, a day after a drone launched by the Iranian-backed group hit Israeli economic hub Tel Aviv.

The Houthis' Supreme Political Council said there would be an "effective response" to the strikes. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Houthis "will not hesitate to strike vital targets of the Israeli enemy."

The strike on Yemen, which Israeli officials said came after more than 200 Houthi attacks on Israel, underlined fears that the Gaza war, triggered by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, could spiral into a regional conflict.