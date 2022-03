The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas producing region of Marib, said Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis' political office, in a speech broadcast on television.

Mashat said the group was ready to release all prisoners, including brother of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Timothy Heritage)