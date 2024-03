CAIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted what was described as the "U.S. ship Pinocchio" in the Red Sea, according to a speech of the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea that was televised early on Tuesday.

The group will escalate their operations in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, Sarea said in the speech. (Reporting by Enas Alashray, Yomna Ehab and Mohammad Ghobari; Editing by Tom Hogue)