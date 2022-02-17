Log in
Yen, Swiss franc advance on safe-haven bids as Russia-Ukraine tension rises

02/17/2022 | 05:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

    * Biden says "every indication" Russia plans to go into Ukraine
    * Expectations of large U.S. rate increase in March ease
    * Bitcoin drops as risk assets sell off

 
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Caroline Valetkevitch
    NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc climbed to two-week peaks
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, on worries about escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions that could have
economic repercussions worldwide.
    In afternoon trading, the dollar slid to 114.845 yen, the lowest since early February. It was
last down 0.4% at 114.93 yen.
    Against the Swiss currency, the greenback fell to 0.9189 francs, the weakest since Feb. 3. The
dollar last changed hands at 0.9202 francs, down 0.2%.
    "Safe havens are outperforming as today's geopolitical development dampened hopes for a diplomatic deal
to avert military action around Ukraine," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade
Ukraine in the next few days and preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow
rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine.
    Russia also accused Biden of fueling tension and released a strongly worded letter that said Washington
was ignoring its security demands and threatened unspecified "military-technical measures."
    Fears of a Russia invasion pushed U.S. stocks sharply lower and spurred bids for safe-haven Treasuries.

    For now, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has superseded concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to
tighten monetary policy, starting at the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. But the market
has been divided over the size of the expected interest rate increase.
    Last week, with the latest U.S. consumer prices data showing the largest annual gain in 40 years, rate
futures market had priced in a roughly 70% chance of a half-percentage rate rise in March. That has come
down to 37% on Thursday,
    The more likely scenario is for a quarter-point tightening by the Fed, analysts said.
    But even with the Fed's hawkish shift, the dollar has remained broadly unchanged.
    "We think this is largely because other central banks' hawkish shifts have also pushed up the yields of
long-dated government bonds in other developed markets, resulting in a smaller shift in relative yields,"
said Jonathan Petersen, markets economist, at Capital Economics.
    The dollar index, a measure of its value against six major currencies, has gained just 0.2% so far this
year. Against the yen, however, the greenback has been down 0.2% so far in 2022.
    U.S. Treasury 2-year yields, which reflect rate expectations and are correlated with dollar/yen, have
surged about 74 basis points.
    In afternoon trading, the dollar index was flat at 95.827.
    Some commodity currencies, which are sensitive to risk sentiment, fell, with the Australian dollar
falling 0.1% to US$0.7188. The Norwegian crown dropped as well against the dollar, which rose 0.5%
to 8.917.
    In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, which moves in tandem with other risk assets, was last down
7.8% at $40,590.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 4:19PM (2119 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 95.8200        95.8260     +0.00%         0.164%        +96.1090    +95.6980
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1360        $1.1373     -0.11%         -0.07%        +$1.1386    +$1.1323
 Dollar/Yen                   114.9300       115.4500    -0.45%         -0.16%        +115.5350   +114.8450
 Euro/Yen                     130.56         131.30      -0.56%         +0.18%        +131.4900   +130.4100
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9204         0.9222      -0.21%         +0.89%        +0.9229     +0.9190
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3616        $1.3583     +0.25%         +0.69%        +$1.3638    +$1.3557
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2705         1.2694      +0.10%         +0.49%        +1.2734     +1.2675
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7187        $0.7197     -0.11%         -1.10%        +$0.7217    +$0.7151
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0456         1.0486      -0.29%         +0.84%        +1.0495     +1.0449
 Euro/Sterling                0.8341         0.8368      -0.32%         -0.70%        +0.8379     +0.8335
 NZ                           $0.6689        $0.6680     +0.18%         -2.23%        +$0.6717    +$0.6660
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.9165         8.8820      +0.45%         +1.28%        +8.9345     +8.8785
 Euro/Norway                  10.1311        10.0904     +0.40%         +1.18%        +10.1516    +10.0903
 Dollar/Sweden                9.3380         9.2719      +0.57%         +3.56%        +9.3760     +9.2683
 Euro/Sweden                  10.6075        10.5479     +0.57%         +3.67%        +10.6541    +10.5480
 
    
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee
in London; Editing by Mark Potter, Richard Chang and Richard Pullin)

© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS