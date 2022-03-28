Yen at 6-yr low on decisive BOJ move to tamp down bond yields

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen crashed to a
six-year low versus the dollar on Monday, and headed for its
biggest monthly loss since 2016 after the Bank of Japan moved to
contain rising bond yields, even as U.S. Treasury yields soared
to new multi-year highs.
The Bank of Japan has pledged to keep policy loose, in
contrast with most other major central banks which are in rate
hike mode, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve which is widely
expected to deliver a half-point interest rate rise in May.
Treasury yields rose further on Monday, with 10-year yields
above 2.5% at a three-year high, boosting the dollar's index to
a two-week high.
To stop the global yield rises from spilling into Japanese
bond markets, the BOJ offered to buy an unlimited amount of debt
with maturities of more than five years and up to 10 years. It
pledged to do this for three consecutive days.
That sent the dollar 1.6% higher against the yen at 124 yen
by 0825 GMT, the highest since Aug 2015. Yen losses so far in
March surpass 7%.
BOJ IS OUTLIER
The Japanese currency also lost ground against the euro,
which is increasingly underpinned by expectations the European
Central Bank will join the rate hike club this year. The euro
gained 0.8% at 135.6 yen, a four-year high.
"The yen has been hit by a multitude of factors. More
importantly, virtually all central banks have been changing
course and talking more hawkish but not the BOJ," said Jan von
Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.
"Even in this inflationary environment, the BOJ has not
moved with other central banks and that has weighed on the yen."
The dollar rose 0.4% against a basket of currencies, with
130 bps of interest rate rises priced until the July meeting.
While money markets now see the ECB kicking off rate rises in
July, its monetary tightening will lag the Fed, keeping the euro
under pressure against the greenback.
The common currency slid 0.3% to $1.095.
Its fortunes this week could be determined by inflation
figures from major European economies, with the bloc's
harmonized HICP inflation seen edging up to 6.5% in March.
Commodity currencies continued to enjoy support from
elevated oil and metals prices. The Australian dollar
inched higher to $0.7527 to hold near last week's four-month
high, helped also by rising bond yields -- three-year yields
were at the highest since 2014.
One possible headwind for the Aussie is the COVID-19
situation in China, after Shanghai said on Sunday it would lock
down the city to carry out COVID-19 testing.
The dollar climbed to a two-week high of 6.3983 on the
offshore yuan, before paring gains.
In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin traded around
$46,944 after touching $47,766, its highest since early January.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe in London, Alun John in Hong Kong and Kevin Buckland
in Tokyo; Editing by Gareth Jones)