Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yen dips but up for week as investors stay on edge over Ukraine tensions

02/18/2022 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen fell slightly against the dollar on Friday, pulling back after recent gains, but remained up for the week as a series of developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis put investors on edge.

On Friday, Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events transpiring in the border area over the past two days are part of a Russian scenario to create false provocations.

News late Thursday that Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week gave some relief to investor jitters.

In late morning New York trading, the dollar was up 0.2% at 115.115 yen. For the week, the dollar was down 0.4% against the Japanese currency. Against the Swiss currency - another safe haven - the dollar was up 0.2% at 0.9214 francs.

"Everyone is fixated over what's happened with the Ukraine situation. There's a tremendous amount of nervousness. Everyone is hoping for some type of deescalation but it just doesn't seem like that is the direction things are going," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at Oanda in New York.

"The trade has been about safe havens, and it's been a great week for the Japanese yen. Today the yen is slightly softer but the overall concern right now is you're entering the long weekend, and you still have a lot rhetoric coming out of Russia," he said.

The Russian rouble weakened 0.88% versus the greenback at 77.08 per dollar.

The euro was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1328, while the U.S. dollar index was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin last fell 2.5% to $39,534.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Gareth Jones, Tomasz Janowski and Christina Fincher)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.06% 0.52805 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.63296 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.07% 82.63 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.06% 0.66068 Delayed Quote.0.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.17% 0.71768 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.74% 35476.49 Real-time Quote.-12.50%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.02% 40178.8 Real-time Quote.-12.54%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.05% 1.89307 Delayed Quote.1.32%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.10% 1.73159 Delayed Quote.0.87%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.19849 Delayed Quote.0.38%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.03% 156.429 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.29% 2.02875 Delayed Quote.2.80%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.10% 1.25085 Delayed Quote.1.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.3587 Delayed Quote.0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.09% 0.577394 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.04% 0.692137 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.09% 90.32 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.23% 0.72224 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.7839 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.27% 0.145582 Delayed Quote.1.35%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.15% 14.026 Delayed Quote.1.32%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.83417 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.04% 130.49 Delayed Quote.0.29%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.16% 1.04341 Delayed Quote.1.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.13345 Delayed Quote.0.03%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.07% 11.801 Delayed Quote.0.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.95% 0.009877 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.89% 0.011825 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.87% 1.544712 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.75% 0.01235 Delayed Quote.0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.69% 0.013414 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.25% 0.7986 Delayed Quote.0.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.32% 77.089 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.17% 0.61642 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.66961 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -1.03% 0.011965 Delayed Quote.1.16%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.09% 0.6841 Delayed Quote.1.52%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.41% 0.098385 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.23% 0.73616 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.25% 0.882379 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.23% 115.129 Delayed Quote.0.28%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.10% 0.92056 Delayed Quote.1.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aPICK A LANE? DOWN YEARS RARE FOR BOTH STOCKS AND BONDS : McGeever
RE
11:43aEx-Minnesota police officer to be sentenced in shooting of Daunte Wright
RE
11:42aWilliams says it's important to understand the macro economic ri…
RE
11:42aFalling trees kill two as Storm Eunice hits the Netherlands
RE
11:41aG20 says global corporate tax deal should go live next year
RE
11:40aIndia, UAE eye $100 billion in annual trade after signing trade pact
RE
11:40aWilliams says fed is working very actively on research and under…
RE
11:40aMedtronic's heart device unit may ease earnings pressure from Omicron
RE
11:38aWilliams says it's important to have good regulation of cryptocu…
RE
11:38a'Catastrophic' Moroccan drought to boost import, subsidy costs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Stocks slide, bonds rise as Ukraine tensions simmer
3Fugro N : full-year results 2021
4BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en..

HOT NEWS