Yen, franc on the back foot on hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen reversed
course on Friday, giving up some its gains from earlier this
week as markets seemed to take cheer from news of talks between
the U.S. and Russia about Ukraine, helping other risk-friendly
assets including the Aussie dollar.
The dollar rose 0.2% on the yen, and earlier reached
as high as 115.27 yen, having touched a two-week low of 114.78
in early Friday trading.
The yen and rival safe-haven, the Swiss franc, have gained
this week amid high tension on the Ukrainian border, though the
dollar gained 0.12% on the franc on Friday.
"There has been a bit of a reversal today, presumably
because we haven't seen any real follow through to the weakness
in U.S. equity markets in the afternoon, when the rhetoric
ramping up from both sides and we had a big sell off in risk,"
said Ray Attrill head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"Asia doesn't seem to have got the same memo as the U.S. and
Europe," said Attrill.
The Australian dollar rose 0.27% on Friday in line
with the "risk-on" mood as e-mini futures for the S&P500
rose 0.7% and spot gold shed 0.4%.
One contributor to the shift in tone was U.S. State
Department saying late on Thursday that Secretary of State
Antony Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia
does not invade Ukraine.
This provided some relief after a jittery Thursday following
exchanges of fire between Kyiv's forces and pro-Russian
separatists.
While the two have been at war for years and a ceasefire is
periodically violated, the hostilities renewed Western fears of
an imminent Russian invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden said
Moscow is preparing a pretext to justify a possible
attack.
As a consequence, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest
daily percentage drop in two weeks on Thursday and gold jumped.
The euro continued its week of choppy trading based on
Ukraine headlines and was at $1.1365 on Friday, while the
pound was at $1.3605 supported by markets betting on
more monetary tightening from the Bank of England.
Central bank policy was also a factor in the yen, after the
Bank of Japan this week offered to buy an unlimited amount of
benchmark 10-year government bonds to underscore
its resolve to contain domestic borrowing costs.
Markets have not aggressively tested the BOJ's 0.25% yield
target on those bonds, but yields on other tenors have been
rising.
Meanwhile, in the United States, policy makers have
continued to publicly debate how aggressively the Federal
Reserve should raise interest rates, and whether it should begin
with a 25 or 50 basis point hike at its March meeting.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said late on Thursday
the Fed would need to raise interest rates at a faster pace and
shrink its balance sheet more quickly than it did after the
"great recession".
The risk on mood did little to help bitcoin,
however, which was trading around $40,500, around a two-week
low, after a tumble late on Thursday left it down 7.6% on the
day.
"Crypto has shown us once again that it is a high beta risk
asset, and it has a dark sinister look that could morph into
something ugly," said Chris Weston, head of research at
Melbourne based brokerage Pepperstone in a morning email.
(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Richard Pullin and Lincoln
Feast.)