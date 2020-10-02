Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yen jumps after Trump catches COVID-19, rattles financial markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:01am EDT

* Dollar gains after Trump positive test, yen hits week high

* Gains pared in early European trade

* Analysts say implications of Trump infection unclear

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The dollar and yen rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's positive test for COVID-19 spooked investors, just a month out from November's presidential election.

Trump said on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had COVID-19 and would begin quarantine and recovery immediately.

The yen made its sharpest gain in more than a month to reach a one-week high of 104.95 per dollar after the Tweet and the greenback rose as much as 0.7% on the risk-sensitive Australian dollar.

Both then pulled back as traders puzzled over how it might affect the election, underscoring market uncertainty around the implications for the November vote.

"The president of the United States has got a disease which kills people. People are de-risking because of that," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"But we're not sure how much this changes the election. The prospect of Donald Trump surviving this is incredibly high," he said, adding that the selloff could soon reverse.

Losses in the euro were more modest and it was last down 0.2% at $1.172. The yen pulled back to 105.16 per dollar.

Sterling advanced after Downing Street announced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would meet on Saturday to discuss next steps in acrimonious Brexit talks. It was last 0.2% higher at $1.2913.

The Aussie recovered about half its losses by the end of the Asia session and was last down 0.2% at $0.7165. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.1% at $0.6645.

Both lost half a percent against the yen but lifted from session lows. U.S. stock futures also pared some losses, though commodities remained under pressure.

Analysts said the next moves would depend on Trump's health, how far the virus has spread amongst top U.S. officials and politicians and on voters' response.

"As far as we know Trump is not gravely ill. It is possible that by the time we reach New York trading that markets will have calmed down," said Yako Sero, strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.

"However, this does damage Trump's ability to campaign and time is running out before the election."

Against a basket of currencies the dollar tacked on 0.1%, but remains down 0.8% for the week - its softest weekly performance since late August - as hopes for U.S. stimulus have had investors in the mood for riskier bets.

JITTERS

Still, even before Trump's diagnosis, investors had begun to fret that the hoped-for U.S. fiscal stimulus package had stalled in Washington, and were nervously awaiting U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at odds over what Pelosi described as differences over dollars and values, doubts are now creeping in over whether a deal can be done before the election.

The recovery is also slowing down, and economists expect data due at 1230 GMT to show U.S. hiring increased by 850,000 jobs in September, a smaller gain than August.

Concerns are also growing that coronavirus infection rates are climbing in Europe and the United States.

Madrid will become the first European capital to go back into lockdown in coming days to fight a steep surge in cases.

A record increase in new cases in Wisconsin on Thursday fanned fears of hospitals there being overwhelmed.

"With the President confirmed being positive, this is a reminder to the market that the virus situation is still a problem, "said Bank of Singapore FX analyst Moh Siong Sim.

"Other than that, I'm not sure what it means for the market." (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing Simon Cameron-Moore, Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.74% 75.222 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.40% 0.71541 Delayed Quote.2.14%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.18% 135.758 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.47% 79.047 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.40% 0.90765 Delayed Quote.7.35%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.59% 123.233 Delayed Quote.1.47%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.62% 0.8741 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.68% 69.72 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
REACH NEW HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.3 End-of-day quote.26.05%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.37% 105.16 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aRisk aversion sets in after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
RE
04:14aINSTANT VIEW : Trump tests COVID-19 positive; world stocks fall
RE
04:10aWIR SIND DIE ROBOTER : can we predict financial crises?
PU
04:08aRisk aversion sets in after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
RE
04:06aYen jumps after Trump catches COVID-19, rattles financial markets
RE
04:02aTrump's positive COVID-19 test sends investors running for cover
RE
04:01aYen jumps after Trump catches COVID-19, rattles financial markets
RE
04:00aSpain's labour market improves despite new COVID-19 wave
RE
04:00aMalaysia wealth fund supports Malaysia Airlines restructuring
RE
04:00aKhazanah says if malaysia airlines restructuring effort proves unsuccessful, khazanah will need to evaluate options going forward
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3WAYSTREAM HOLDING AB (PUBL) : WAYSTREAM : BMA Networks new partner in Germany for Waystream
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Finnish watchdog finds Nokia 2019 profit warning complied with rules
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group