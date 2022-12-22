Yen rises, underpinned by BOJ policy tweak; dollar retreats

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The yen firmed on
Thursday, returning towards a four-month peak against the dollar
hit earlier in the week after the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak
to its bond yield control spurred bullish yen bets, while the
dollar moved broadly lower.
The yen rose about 0.5% to 131.85 per dollar,
after surging to a four-month high of 130.58 on Tuesday in the
aftermath of the BOJ's decision to allow the 10-year bond yield
to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, wider than
the previous 25 basis point band.
The greenback, which rose 0.6% against the yen in the
previous session, had failed to meaningfully recoup the 3.8%
slump that followed Tuesday's news.
"The BOJ opened the door, obviously, for further unwinding
of its super-loose policies," said Sean Callow, a senior
currency strategist at Westpac.
"It's a case of what's the price action on the yen? Do
people want to try to keep pounding at (dollar/yen), having
absorbed the shock of Tuesday?"
Against the euro, the yen steadied at 140.34,
while trading at 159.82 per pound. Both pairs were
holding close to roughly three-month peaks hit on Tuesday.
The dollar softened, due to a pickup in risk sentiment
after upbeat data showing U.S. consumer confidence rose to an
eight-month high in December, as inflation retreated and the
labour market remained strong.
The Aussie climbed 0.66% to $0.6752, while the
kiwi gained 0.26% to $0.6311.
The euro was last 0.31% higher at $1.0638. Against
a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.3%
to 103.92.
"Confidence returned to markets as Christmas came early
in the form of an unexpected and broad-based surge in U.S.
consumer confidence," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics
and strategy at Mizuho Bank.
Sterling rose 0.32% to $1.2123, partially
reversing its 0.85% overnight fall.
British public borrowing unexpectedly jumped last month to
its highest for any November on record, figures overnight
showed, underscoring challenges for the economy.
"The borrowing figures are just a reminder of what a
difficult position the UK is in, fiscally," said Westpac's
Callow.
"In a world where risk sentiment is still very fragile,
currencies whose countries have a twin deficit are at risk
compared to others."
In Asia, the Chinese offshore yuan was marginally
higher at 6.9828 per dollar, although sentiment remains weighed
down by the spread of COVID-19 across the country.
China's economy was badly hurt by its stringent
COVID-related restrictions, but state media on Wednesday quoted
the cabinet as saying that the country will seize the time
window to implement policy measures to support the economy,
aiming for an improvement in growth in early 2023.
(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)