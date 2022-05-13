Yen set to snap nine weeks of losses, dollar holds firm

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - The yen is poised to snap a
nine-week losing streak on Friday on weakening risk sentiment,
while another Wall Street selloff drove flight-to-safety bids to
the dollar, which held near 20-year peaks.
The dollar regained a little ground on the Japanese currency
and was last at 128.9 per dollar after hitting a two-week
low of 127.5 overnight.
However, the dollar is still down 1.2% against the yen this
week, its first week of declines since early March. The euro
has fallen 2.6% versus the yen this week, its biggest
drop also since early March as the common currency has been a
major victim of the "risk off" mood.
"The yen is perhaps the most obvious signal of a shift from
a world where yields were dominant and risk was resilient (yen
negative), to a world this week where the dominant force is sour
risk appetite driving yields lower (yen positive)," said Alan
Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank in a note.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was 2.8877% on
Friday, slightly higher, but still down sharply from Monday's
high of 3.203%.
Rising U.S. yields at a time when the Bank of Japan was
intervening to keep Japanese benchmark yields pinned down caused
the yen to soften this year.
Investors are continuing to move towards safe-haven assets
fearing central bank rate hikes to constrain inflation could hit
global economic growth while MSCI's gauge of stocks around the
world fell to its lowest overnight since
November 2020.
Asian shares and U.S. futures edged a little higher on
Friday, but analysts saw little sign of a broader recovery.
Investors are still assessing how aggressive the Federal
Reserve's policy path will be after the U.S. central bank raised
its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points last
week, the largest hike in 22 years.
Expectations are completely priced in for another hike of at
least 50 basis points at the central bank's June meeting,
according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
The euro was at $1.0394, up 0.16%, holding above
its 2017 low of $1.034.
The weak euro kept the dollar index at 104.63, just
off its overnight 20-year peak of 104.92.
Sterling hunkered down at $1.2221, hurt after data
Thursday showed Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in March,
and the Aussie dollar was also bruised at $0.6886.
Crypto markets were steadier on Friday after a week of
turmoil, as the risk-off mood combined with the spectacular
collapse of stable coin TerraUSD.
The sell-off has taken the combined market value of all
cryptocurrencies to $1.2 trillion, less than half of where it
was last November, based on data from CoinMarketCap, and sent
bitcoin to as low as $25,401.05 on Thursday, its lowest level
since Dec. 28, 2020.
But things were calmer in early trading on Friday with
bitcoin up 5.3%, trading around $30,400.
(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)