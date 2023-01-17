Yen sinks after BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen sank on
Wednesday after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest
rates, disappointing some of the investors who had hoped the
central bank would tweak its yield curve control policy further.
The central bank stunned the market last month by raising
its cap on the 10-year yield to 0.5% from 0.25%,
doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of
zero. Since then, speculation has swirled that the BOJ was
likely to tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy further.
The Japanese yen weakened 2.06% versus the
greenback at 130.80 per dollar on Wednesday, its biggest one-day
percentage drop since June. The dollar index, which
measures the safe-haven dollar against six peers, rose 0.352% at
102.750.
The 10-year yield on Japanese government bond breached the
BOJ's ceiling for fourth straight session on Wednesday after the
decision.
At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield
curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term
interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a
unanimous vote.
The central bank also made no change to its guidance that
allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either
side of its 0% target.
Some investors were betting the BOJ will be forced to
adjust, or even dismantle, YCC on the view the central bank
cannot sustain the massive volume of bond buying needed to
defend the cap.
"The can has been kicked down the road and the attention
will shift to the next meeting," said Moh Siong Sim, currency
strategist at Bank of Singapore. "It's a question of when not
if."
The yen suffered broad losses. The euro gained
2% at 141.1 yen and sterling rose by more than 2%
to 160.71 yen. The Australian dollar gained 2.2%
and Singapore dollar rose 1.9%.
Against the U.S. dollar, sterling was last trading
at $1.2261, down 0.22% on the day, while the euro was
down 0.12% at $1.0775.
The Australian dollar rose 0.20% to $0.700, while
the kiwi rose 0.45% to $0.646.
