Yen sinks after BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy

01/17/2023 | 10:40pm EST
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen sank on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates, disappointing some of the investors who had hoped the central bank would tweak its yield curve control policy further.

The central bank stunned the market last month by raising its cap on the 10-year yield to 0.5% from 0.25%, doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of zero. Since then, speculation has swirled that the BOJ was likely to tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy further.

The Japanese yen weakened 2.06% versus the greenback at 130.80 per dollar on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage drop since June. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven dollar against six peers, rose 0.352% at 102.750.

The 10-year yield on Japanese government bond breached the BOJ's ceiling for fourth straight session on Wednesday after the decision.

At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote.

The central bank also made no change to its guidance that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target.

Some investors were betting the BOJ will be forced to adjust, or even dismantle, YCC on the view the central bank cannot sustain the massive volume of bond buying needed to defend the cap.

"The can has been kicked down the road and the attention will shift to the next meeting," said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore. "It's a question of when not if."

The yen suffered broad losses. The euro gained 2% at 141.1 yen and sterling rose by more than 2% to 160.71 yen. The Australian dollar gained 2.2% and Singapore dollar rose 1.9%.

Against the U.S. dollar, sterling was last trading at $1.2261, down 0.22% on the day, while the euro was down 0.12% at $1.0775.

The Australian dollar rose 0.20% to $0.700, while the kiwi rose 0.45% to $0.646.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.02% 0.93538 Delayed Quote.1.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.64876 Delayed Quote.1.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 2.47% 91.857 Delayed Quote.0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.23% 1.08358 Delayed Quote.1.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.20% 0.64556 Delayed Quote.2.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.69932 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.09% 1.75606 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.13972 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 2.38% 161.334 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.22822 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.03% 1.068981 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.24% 0.693895 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 2.49% 98.193 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.747 Delayed Quote.1.06%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.35% 12763.75 Real-time Quote.-0.79%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.22% 1.54063 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 2.24% 141.54 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.07743 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.26% 0.017509 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.011358 Delayed Quote.0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 2.14% 1.607174 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012238 Delayed Quote.1.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -2.21% 0.7028 Delayed Quote.2.29%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.50% 5729.9 Real-time Quote.2.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 2.72% 84.761 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.34% 0.6451 Delayed Quote.0.65%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.08% 1.429879 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.13% 0.928117 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 2.38% 131.362 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
HOT NEWS