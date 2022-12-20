Yen soars after surprise BOJ policy tweak

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The yen surged to a
four-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the
Bank of Japan stunned markets with a surprise tweak to its bond
yield control program.
While it kept broad policy settings unchanged - pinning
short-term JGB yields at -0.1% and the 10-year yield around zero
- the BOJ decided to let long-term yields move 50 basis points
either side of its 0% target, wider than the 25 basis point band
previously.
The move rattled investors already worried about the
economic fallout of rising interest rates and untameable
inflation around the globe.
The dollar was down 3.6% against the Japanese currency at
131.95 yen. It hit a low of 131.83 yen, a level last seen in
mid-August.
The timing of the move surprised since most BOJ watchers had
expected no changes until the current governor Haruhiko Kuroda's
10-year term ends at the end of March.
"We would have expected this to be a more of an early 2023
story as opposed to now," said Bipan Rai, North American head of
FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
"The BOJ amending its yield curve control policy has been a
significant mover for FX market overnight," Rai said.
The 10-year JGB yield jumped to 0.46% from
the previous cap at 0.25%. It pulled equivalent U.S. Treasury
yields higher as well, with the 10-year soaring to
the highest this month at 3.711%.
The hit to the dollar comes at a time when the currency has
been in retreat after big gains for the year as investors grow
increasingly convinced that the U.S. Federal Reserve is close to
being done with its dollar-boosting jumbo interest rate hikes.
"The risks over the medium term are tilted towards downside
in dollar-yen... given the sheer size of the dollar-yen market,
that should migrate to other currencies as well," CIBC's Rai
said.
The U.S. dollar Index, which through late September
had gained nearly 19% for the year, has given up a lot of those
advances to trade up about 9% for the year.
On Tuesday, the yen's gains were broad, with the euro
tumbling as much as 3.5% to the lowest since late September at
140.17 yen and sterling also sliding as much as
3.7% to the lowest since Oct. 12 at 160.34 yen.
The euro rose 0.31% agonist the dollar to $1.0641. With
investors taking a dim view of riskier assets, the Australian
dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell
0.27% to a new 1-month low
At the post-announcement media briefing, BOJ governor Kuroda
sought to emphasize that the change was "not an interest rate
hike," but to improve bond market function. He reiterated it was
too early to discuss an exit from stimulus.
"It's telling that the yen has maintained its strength after
the announcement, suggesting the market doesn't believe Kuroda,"
said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank.
"All the market sees here is that the Bank of Japan have
opened the door a crack towards further policy tightening and
the market seems fairly certain that could come in the spring,"
Foley added, saying that dollar-yen could fall as low as 125.
Meanwhile, bitcoin was 3.2% higher at $16,975 as
cryptocurrencies continued to struggle to convincingly recover
from the sharp losses dealt by the high profile collapse of
crypto exchange FTX.
