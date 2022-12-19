Yen soars to 4-month peak after surprise BOJ policy tweak

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The yen surged against the
dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it would review
its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for
the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected tweak.
While it kept broad policy settings unchanged - pinning
short-term JGB yields at -0.1% and the 10-year yield around zero
- it widened the allowable band for long-term yields to 50 basis
points either side of that, from 25 basis points previously.
The dollar tumbled as much as 2.78% to 133.11 yen,
a level last seen on Aug. 16, before last trading 2.62% weaker
at 133.345. It had been slightly stronger at about 137.40 yen
ahead of the policy announcement.
Eyes will now be trained on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's
media briefing later in the day for additional hints about a
pivot away from ultra-easy policy. Most BOJ watchers had
expected no changes until his 10-year term finishes at the end
of March.
"This was really out of the box," said Bart Wakabayashi,
branch manager at State Street in Tokyo.
"We're seeing them start to test the market about the exit
strategy," he added. "It will depend on Kuroda's comments later
today, but we could see a break below 130. It's very much within
reach this year."
The 10-year JGB yield jumped to 0.46% from
the previous cap at 0.25%. It pulled equivalent U.S. Treasury
yields higher as well, with the 10-year soaring to
the highest this month at 3.711%.
The U.S. dollar index sank though, dropping 0.31% to
104.30, bringing it back to the middle of its trading range this
month of 103.44-105.90. The index measures the greenback against
the yen and five other major peers, including the euro and
sterling.
It had been moving toward the top of that range before the
BOJ announcement as investors continued to digest the Federal
Reserve's message of higher interest rates for longer.
The euro was flat at $1.0609, holding on to
Monday's 0.23% gain following an upbeat reading of German
business morale. Earlier that day, if had languished at the
lowest since Dec. 13 at $1.05755.
Sterling was also little changed at $1.21435, holding close
to the previous session's nearly two-week low of $1.2120.
New Zealand's dollar dropped 0.6% to $0.6326 after a big
decline in a survey of local business confidence.
The Australia dollar slumped 0.52% to $0.6664, and
touched $0.6662 for the first time since Nov. 29.
Earlier, the Aussie had shrugged off minutes of the Reserve
Bank of Australia's Dec. 6 meeting that showed policymakers
considered a half-point hike and a pause before opting for a
quarter-point rate increase.
Those minutes reinforced the "uncertain outlook" for policy,
providing an additional weight on the Australian dollar, said
Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac.
"Unease over China's haphazard COVID policy changes also
seems to be keeping a lid on AUD/USD," Callow added.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Bradley Perrett)